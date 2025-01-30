Left Menu

Boosting Nepal's Economic Potential through Strategic Exports

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli urged business leaders to amplify exports by enhancing domestic production. Speaking at the International Chamber Expo, he emphasized identifying marketable goods for international trade. Government efforts are focused on infrastructure improvement and policy clarity, particularly concerning artificial intelligence, to support economic growth.

Updated: 30-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:09 IST
Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has called upon the business community to enhance exports by focusing on boosting domestic production.

Addressing the 8th International Chamber Expo, Oli stressed the importance of identifying and trading the most marketable goods to increase exports.

The government is prioritizing infrastructure development and policy clarity, particularly in areas like artificial intelligence, to drive Nepal towards mid-level income status by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

