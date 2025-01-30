Akasa Air Challenges UAE Route Allocation

Indian startup Akasa Air has expressed concerns over the allocation of bilateral rights for operating flights to the UAE, citing an uneven playing field. The airline contends that the current setup favors major carriers Air India and IndiGo, impeding fair competition.

Akasa Air, which boasts a fleet of 27 aircraft and plans for aggressive expansion, has repeatedly requested rights to destinations like Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi over the past year. However, despite surrendering traffic rights to several countries to facilitate allocation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has yet to grant them the desired access.

Priya Mehra, Chief of Governance & Strategic Acquisitions at Akasa Air, has reached out to the Civil Aviation Secretary about the matter, emphasizing the need for fair competition. The airline hopes to use the desired traffic rights for the upcoming winter or next summer schedules.

