Congress Critiques Modi Government's Economic Policies: The Real State of the Economy

In a scathing critique, the Congress Thursday lambasted the government's economic stewardship, decrying a slowdown marked by job scarcity, soaring inflation, stagnant wages, and striking income disparity.

Unveiling the 'Real State of the Economy' report, compiled by AICC Research Department chairperson Professor M V Rajeev Gowda and team, the Congress charged that the Modi government's policies are hurtling India towards the middle-income trap, risking the nation's competitiveness and productivity.

The report highlighted inadequate GDP growth projections and underscored critical issues like unemployment, rising costs, and wage stagnation, asserting that these factors exacerbate the inequality gap, leaving a bulk of the population subsisting on minimal incomes.

