Railway Boost: Facilitating Devotee Movement at Maha Kumbh

In a bid to assist devotees returning home following Mauni Amavasya, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reported that 364 trains were operational from Prayagraj on Thursday. These trains were part of efforts to accommodate the surge of pilgrims partaking in the holy dip at Sangam.

Dilip Kumar, the Executive Director of Information and Publicity at the Railway Board, provided detailed zone-wise train operations. He highlighted the deployment of 77 additional trains to Prayagraj. Altogether, the Indian Railways plans to manage around 13,450 trains throughout the Maha Kumbh Mela, including over 3,400 special trains.

With approximately 12 lakh devotees having already traveled to their destinations via railway services, Vaishnaw underscored the collaborative efforts of the Railways and the Uttar Pradesh government in ensuring adequate transportation options. The Railway Board, alongside regional zones, is meticulously working to keep operations smooth.

