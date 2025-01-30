Left Menu

Railway Boost: Facilitating Devotee Movement at Maha Kumbh

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced 364 trains running from Prayagraj to aid devotees returning post-Mauni Amavasya. Executive Director Dilip Kumar detailed the operations. Railway plans to run 13,450 trains during Maha Kumbh, ensuring 12 lakh devotees reach home safely, coordinating with state authorities.

In a bid to assist devotees returning home following Mauni Amavasya, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reported that 364 trains were operational from Prayagraj on Thursday. These trains were part of efforts to accommodate the surge of pilgrims partaking in the holy dip at Sangam.

Dilip Kumar, the Executive Director of Information and Publicity at the Railway Board, provided detailed zone-wise train operations. He highlighted the deployment of 77 additional trains to Prayagraj. Altogether, the Indian Railways plans to manage around 13,450 trains throughout the Maha Kumbh Mela, including over 3,400 special trains.

With approximately 12 lakh devotees having already traveled to their destinations via railway services, Vaishnaw underscored the collaborative efforts of the Railways and the Uttar Pradesh government in ensuring adequate transportation options. The Railway Board, alongside regional zones, is meticulously working to keep operations smooth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

