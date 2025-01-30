Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Collision Over Potomac

A midair collision between an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter has left over 60 people dead near Reagan Washington National Airport. The crash is under investigation, with black boxes yet to be recovered and officials pledging to prevent future incidents.

Updated: 30-01-2025 23:52 IST
In a tragic midair collision, an American Airlines regional jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, resulting in the deaths of more than 60 people near Reagan Washington National Airport. The crash occurred on Wednesday when both aircraft fell into the icy waters of the Potomac River.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy expressed deep concern, noting that such collisions should be unimaginable, and promised urgent reforms to prevent recurrence. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading an investigation, though the aircraft's black boxes have not yet been found.

The NTSB, along with the FAA, American Airlines, and aircraft manufacturer Bombardier, will convene to probe the wreckage stored at a nearby hangar. Preliminary findings are anticipated within a month, with a full report expected to take up to 18 months.

