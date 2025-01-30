Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and CRJ700 Over Washington

A tragic collision over Washington between a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and a Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet has resulted in a devastating loss of life. Neither of the aircraft's three service members aboard the helicopter nor the 60 passengers and four crew on the jet are believed to have survived.

The Black Hawk, a workhorse helicopter used around the world, is well-known for its military involvement, including the raid that killed Osama bin Laden. The CRJ700, operated by American Airlines subsidiary PSA Airlines, is a frequently used regional aircraft in North America.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday night, highlights the vital roles these aircraft play and the tragic consequences when they malfunction. This accident serves as a stark reminder of the potential risks associated with aviation and the critical importance of safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)