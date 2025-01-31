Diplomatic Tributes: Russian Embassy Expresses Gratitude and Sorrow

In a gesture of international solidarity, the Russian embassy in Washington has expressed condolences to the families of those who perished in a recent crash near Reagan Washington National Airport.

The embassy's statement on Telegram conveyed its sorrow upon hearing from the White House that Russian citizens were aboard the ill-fated aircraft.

Furthermore, the embassy praised American authorities for their support, highlighting the ongoing communication and their assistance in returning the victims' remains to Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)