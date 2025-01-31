Diplomatic Tributes: Russian Embassy Expresses Gratitude and Sorrow
The Russian embassy in Washington extended condolences and thanked U.S. authorities for their support following a crash near Reagan Washington National Airport, which involved Russian citizens. The embassy appreciates the offer to return the remains of the victims to Russia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 00:18 IST
In a gesture of international solidarity, the Russian embassy in Washington has expressed condolences to the families of those who perished in a recent crash near Reagan Washington National Airport.
The embassy's statement on Telegram conveyed its sorrow upon hearing from the White House that Russian citizens were aboard the ill-fated aircraft.
Furthermore, the embassy praised American authorities for their support, highlighting the ongoing communication and their assistance in returning the victims' remains to Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Collision: Cab Driver Dies in Fiery Crash
Tragedy in South Korea: Bird Strikes Behind Fatal Jeju Air Crash
Tragic Journey: Friends' Fatal Crash in North Delhi
Price Gouging Amid Fire Disaster: Victims Struggle with Rental Spikes
Tragedy at Sea: Pakistanis Among Victims in West Africa Boat Disaster