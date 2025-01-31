Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tactics: Will Oil Be Included?

President Trump announced a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican products, set to begin Saturday. He is undecided on whether to include oil imports from these countries. The tariffs aim to address illegal immigration and chemical smuggling concerns. Economic risks are downplayed by the President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2025 03:08 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 03:08 IST
Trump's Tariff Tactics: Will Oil Be Included?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump declared his intent to impose 25 percent tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico starting Saturday. However, he remains undecided about whether to include oil imports in these tariffs, a decision he plans to make by the night. The tariffs are primarily aimed at combating illegal immigration and the smuggling of chemicals used in fentanyl production, although their economic implications have raised concerns.

The United States currently imports nearly 4.6 million barrels of oil daily from Canada and over half a million barrels from Mexico, according to energy statistics. Despite potential economic risks from tariff hikes suggested by economic analyses, Trump remains confident, asserting that the U.S. does not depend on these imports.

In addition, Trump reiterated the imposition of a separate 10 percent tariff on Chinese-exported chemicals used in fentanyl production, further expanding his trade strategy. Nonetheless, the impact of these tariffs on international relationships and the domestic economy remains a contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025