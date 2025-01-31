Metro Construction Mishap: Safety Measures Under Scrutiny

A steel reinforcement cage for a pillar on Mumbai's Thane-Wadala Metro Line 4 collapsed late Thursday night, officials reported. The structure fell on the property of a nearby housing society, but fortunately, no one was injured.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has ordered an independent probe into the incident. They have appointed the General Consultant DBEngineering-Hill-LBG, a joint German-American firm, to conduct the investigation in the next two days, with necessary actions to follow.

The 8-metre-high reinforcement, held by ropes due to traffic restrictions, collapsed while temporary support structures were being dismantled. A metal fastener broke after being hit by an unidentified object, causing the ropes to give way. Despite the incident, MMRDA aims to ensure safety and continue their work on Mumbai's longest Metro line to date.

