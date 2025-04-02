Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Clears Path for ED Investigation in MUDA Allotment Case

The Karnataka High Court allowed the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to continue investigating the MUDA site allotment case involving key figures like Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife. The investigation, previously halted regarding former MUDA commissioner, can now proceed with the use of gathered evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:46 IST
Karnataka High Court Clears Path for ED Investigation in MUDA Allotment Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday gave a significant ruling, permitting the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to proceed with investigations against all individuals involved in the MUDA site allotment case, excluding former MUDA commissioner D B Natesh.

The ED sought respite from a single-judge order that quashed summons against Natesh. The division bench, led by Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind, affirmed that the ongoing probe must continue unabated to uphold the integrity of actions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The case, which implicates high-profile figures such as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family members, revolves around allegations of improper allotment of valuable lands. The ED, in coordination with the Lokayukta, seeks to utilize all gathered evidence to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025