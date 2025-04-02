Karnataka High Court Clears Path for ED Investigation in MUDA Allotment Case

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday gave a significant ruling, permitting the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to proceed with investigations against all individuals involved in the MUDA site allotment case, excluding former MUDA commissioner D B Natesh.

The ED sought respite from a single-judge order that quashed summons against Natesh. The division bench, led by Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind, affirmed that the ongoing probe must continue unabated to uphold the integrity of actions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The case, which implicates high-profile figures such as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family members, revolves around allegations of improper allotment of valuable lands. The ED, in coordination with the Lokayukta, seeks to utilize all gathered evidence to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)