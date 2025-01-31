Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Washington: Global Condolences Pour In

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the deadly collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter in Washington DC. All 64 people aboard were feared dead, marking the worst US aviation disaster in nearly 25 years. Modi extended condolences to the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 09:25 IST
Tragic Collision in Washington: Global Condolences Pour In
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has voiced his sorrow over the tragic loss of life following a devastating collision between two aircraft in Washington DC. In a significant aviation accident, an American Airlines jet collided with an Army helicopter, resulting in the feared deaths of all 64 individuals on board.

Officials have indicated that this incident is likely the deadliest aviation disaster in the United States in almost 25 years. The crash has sent shockwaves through the nation and beyond, prompting international responses and an outpouring of condolences.

In a statement on X, Modi expressed his deep sadness over the incident and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. 'We stand in solidarity with the people of the United States,' he remarked, highlighting the global impact of this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025