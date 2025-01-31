Tragic Collision in Washington: Global Condolences Pour In

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has voiced his sorrow over the tragic loss of life following a devastating collision between two aircraft in Washington DC. In a significant aviation accident, an American Airlines jet collided with an Army helicopter, resulting in the feared deaths of all 64 individuals on board.

Officials have indicated that this incident is likely the deadliest aviation disaster in the United States in almost 25 years. The crash has sent shockwaves through the nation and beyond, prompting international responses and an outpouring of condolences.

In a statement on X, Modi expressed his deep sadness over the incident and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. 'We stand in solidarity with the people of the United States,' he remarked, highlighting the global impact of this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)