Tragic Accident: Two Dead and Two Injured in Sehore Motorcycle Collision
In Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, a tragic road accident claimed the lives of Ramcharan Purvaiya and his nephew Abhyansh. Ramcharan's wife, Leelabai, and another nephew, Ayush, were injured in the incident involving a speeding tractor. The driver remains at large as authorities investigate.
A tragic accident unfolded in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, as two individuals lost their lives and two others sustained injuries in a motorcycle collision with a speeding tractor. The incident occurred on Jahangirpura road on Friday night, confirmed police official CSP Niranjan Rajput.
Ramcharan Purvaiya, aged 40, and his 10-year-old nephew, Abhyansh, were declared dead at the scene. Ramcharan's wife, Leelabai, 35, and another nephew, Ayush, 12, were injured and are currently hospitalized. The family was returning from a function when their vehicle was struck.
According to initial findings, the tractor was being operated rashly, and the driver fled the scene. Local authorities are actively pursuing the perpetrator in an effort to bring him to justice.
