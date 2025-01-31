Left Menu

Economic Survey 2024-25: Insights Ahead of Union Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2024-25, offering essential insights into India's economic performance. The survey, a precursor to the Union Budget, will outline expected economic trajectories and strategic initiatives. Key attention remains on the forthcoming budget amid concerns of weak GDP growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:17 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves her home (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the Union Budget 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Economic Survey 2024-25 in Parliament on Friday afternoon. This document will provide critical insights into India's economic performance and lay the groundwork for the fiscal strategies expected in the upcoming budget presentation.

The survey, customarily presented a day before the Union Budget, serves as a comprehensive overview of the current economic landscape and potential outlook. With an examination of various indicators for the fiscal year and the economy's resilience, it sets the tone for Saturday's budget announcement.

Historically, the Economic Survey has indicated India's economic response to global and domestic challenges. This year's survey comes amid slowing GDP growth and consumption levels, drawing significant attention on the government's strategic economic outlook as Finance Minister Sitharaman presents her seventh budget in the Modi administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

