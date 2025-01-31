India Aviation Soars: A Skyward Expansion

The Indian aviation industry is soaring to new heights, as President Droupadi Murmu announced on Friday that the sector is witnessing rapid growth. With orders for over 1,700 new aircraft by domestic airlines, the government is committed to expanding airport infrastructure to accommodate this impressive fleet.

Highlighting the impact of the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN, Murmu noted that approximately 1.5 crore people have enjoyed the experience of flying, thanks to this initiative. This milestone was part of her address during the joint parliamentary session marking the Budget Session's commencement.

Additionally, the President emphasized the government's dedication to middle-class aspirations, mentioning the implementation of RERA to protect home ownership dreams and subsidies on home loans. Moreover, programs like Jan Aushadhi Kendras provide affordable medicines, offering significant financial relief to millions of citizens.

