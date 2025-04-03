Left Menu

BIMSTEC's Bold Vision: Charting a New Path for Growth and Cooperation

At the 20th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the group's commitment to growth through the BIMSTEC Charter. He emphasized cooperation in technology, tourism, and regional resilience to challenges like climate change and conflicts, urging countries to focus on self-help and shared ambitions.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at 20th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting (Image: X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
At the 20th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting, held on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underlined the regional group's clear commitment to growth by adopting the BIMSTEC Charter last year. According to Jaishankar, BIMSTEC's actions, including holding four summits in the past decade, have been met with a strong focus on mutual prosperity.

Jaishankar articulated that BIMSTEC is not merely a coalition of convenience but a united pursuit with ambitious goals. The minister stressed the importance of cultural contributions, technological advancements, and fostering artistic, sports, and space-related endeavors, highlighting these as crucial steps towards the nations' development aspirations.

Emphasizing the need for cooperation in technology and tourism, Jaishankar stated that these domains hold immense potential. He suggested that creating favorable conditions for interaction would allow for significant gains in tourism, with India being a major source of tourist arrivals amongst BIMSTEC nations.

Addressing the evolving global landscape, Jaishankar noted that governments must prepare for unexpected challenges, including climate change, pandemics, and geopolitical conflicts. He warned of the need for vigilance against extremism and emphasized the trend towards regional self-sufficiency in areas like agriculture and healthcare.

Jaishankar concluded by stressing the importance of regional cooperation in ensuring supply chain resilience and disaster response readiness, underscoring the immediate neighbors' growing significance in today's interconnected world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

