Bajaj Auto Reports Modest Growth in March Sales

Bajaj Auto reported a 1% year-on-year increase in vehicle sales for March, totaling 369,823 units. Domestic sales remained flat while exports rose 2%. For FY25, the company saw a 7% overall growth, with domestic sales climbing to 27.87 lakh units and exports increasing by 14% to 18.63 lakh units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:23 IST
Bajaj Auto Reports Modest Growth in March Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Bajaj Auto has reported a modest increase in its vehicle sales for March, achieving a 1% year-on-year rise with 369,823 units sold. This figure includes both domestic and export sales, reflecting the company's steady performance in a competitive market.

According to the Pune-based automaker's regulatory filing, domestic sales, which encompass commercial vehicles, remained relatively unchanged at 221,474 units compared to the previous year's 220,393 units. In contrast, the company's export segment showed a healthy 2% growth, with 148,349 units shipped overseas in March.

For the fiscal year FY25, Bajaj Auto reported an overall growth of 7%, selling 46,50,966 units versus 43,50,933 units in FY24. Domestically, the company witnessed an increase in sales to 27,87,685 units, and exports surged by 14% to 18,63,281 units, demonstrating strong performance in international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

