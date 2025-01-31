India's Bold Industrial Infrastructure Leap: New Nodes and Parks

In a significant move, President Droupadi Murmu revealed that the Indian government plans to invest Rs 28,000 crore to establish 12 industrial nodes and 100 parks across the nation. These developments are expected to transform industrial landscapes near the cities into greenfield smart cities built on advanced infrastructure.

During a joint session of Parliament, marking the commencement of the Budget session, Murmu highlighted the inclusive nature of the ONDC initiative, which provides a level playing field for small businesses in the digital market. This move aligns with the government's objective to augment digital commerce and empower small entrepreneurs.

The investment supports India's National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, which already had a Cabinet nod last August. These initiatives complement the government's ongoing efforts to revise outdated laws and deregulate certain economic statutes to foster a more business-friendly environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)