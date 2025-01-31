Germany's Economic Woes: Unemployment on the Rise

Germany is grappling with an escalating unemployment rate as the early months of the year unfold, reflecting strains in Europe's largest economy.

Official data from the federal labor office reveal that, in January, unemployment figures rose by 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 2.88 million, contrary to analyst predictions of a 14,000 increase.

The unemployment rate inched up to 6.2%, with projections indicating a troubling trend of rising joblessness this year, potentially crossing the 3 million mark by 2025. Companies across all sectors are planning workforce reductions, according to an Ifo institute survey, further heightening concerns.

