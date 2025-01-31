Nestle India Reports Steady Growth Amid Market Challenges

Nestle India Ltd has posted a 4.94% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 688.01 crore for the December quarter, showing resilience in the face of food inflation and easing urban consumption forecasts.

Sales revenue climbed by 3.89% to Rs 4,762.13 crore, driven largely by the company's beverage segment, which achieved notable double-digit growth.

Nestle India's strategic expansions in e-commerce and increased manufacturing capabilities underscore its commitment to growth despite broader economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)