Nestle India Reports Steady Growth Amid Market Challenges
Nestle India Ltd reported a 4.94% net profit increase to Rs 688.01 crore for the December quarter despite challenges like food inflation and modest urban consumption. The company's sales of products rose by 3.89% with significant contributions from its powdered and liquid beverages sector.
Nestle India Ltd has posted a 4.94% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 688.01 crore for the December quarter, showing resilience in the face of food inflation and easing urban consumption forecasts.
Sales revenue climbed by 3.89% to Rs 4,762.13 crore, driven largely by the company's beverage segment, which achieved notable double-digit growth.
Nestle India's strategic expansions in e-commerce and increased manufacturing capabilities underscore its commitment to growth despite broader economic challenges.
