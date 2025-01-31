Left Menu

Skyward Surge: The Rapid Expansion of India's Aviation Sector

India's aviation sector is witnessing unprecedented growth, driven by increased air connectivity and substantial aircraft orders. Government initiatives, including the UDAN scheme, have boosted regional connectivity. The PM Gati Shakti initiative is enhancing multimodal transport networks. The drone industry is also expanding, benefitting from government incentives.

India's aviation sector is on the rise, with the Economic Survey highlighting significant improvements. Enhanced air connectivity, backed by new airports and the regional air connectivity scheme, is a key factor in this growth. Airport developers and operators have already achieved 91% of their targeted Rs 91,000-crore capital expenditure for the FY20-FY25 period.

The Economic Survey for 2024-25, tabled in Parliament, underscores India's position as the fastest-growing aviation market globally. Domestic airlines have placed substantial aircraft orders, planning to expand networks to meet rising demand. The government's emphasis on the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) industry is also noteworthy, with policies encouraging manufacturers to establish facilities in India.

Under the UDAN scheme, 619 routes connecting 88 airports have been operationalized, enhancing regional connectivity. The cargo handling capacity has increased significantly, reaching 8 million MT in FY24. Furthermore, the rise in drone activities and the PM Gati Shakti initiative, integrating aviation with other transport modes, signal a bright future for India's aviation infrastructure.

