Left Menu

India: Navigating Manufacturing and Energy Transition Challenges

The Economic Survey 2024-25 highlights the importance of coordinated efforts among government, private sector, and other stakeholders to establish India as a manufacturing powerhouse. It emphasizes deregulation, skilling, and strategic focus on China's role in the manufacturing sector and energy transition challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:01 IST
India: Navigating Manufacturing and Energy Transition Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Survey 2024-25 underscores the need for synchronized efforts across government, industry, and academia to bolster India's manufacturing sector as global economic conditions remain uncertain. The survey advocates for deregulation, skill development, and support for small enterprises to enhance competitiveness.

Positioned against China's manufacturing dominance, India faces challenges in energy transition and material supply chains. India's current dependence on China, particularly for lithium-ion batteries, complicates its ambitions in renewable energy and industrial growth.

The survey calls for accelerated deregulation and strategic focus on industrial reforms, encouraging states to adopt best practices for uniform progress. It highlights the concentration of industrial activity in a few states and suggests reforms to boost overall industrial output.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025