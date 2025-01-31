Euro Zone Bond Yields Drop Amid Weak Economic Outlook

In the Euro zone, government bond yields experienced a decline as traders anticipated potential future rate cuts from the European Central Bank following a series of data pointing to a bleak economic outlook.

Initially, borrowing costs climbed on Friday morning, after a dip on the previous day, reflecting the European Central Bank's policy meeting, which confirmed expectations of further monetary easing. Data from Germany indicated a potential decline in national inflation rates, diverging from previous projections of stability, while French consumer prices increased at a slightly lower rate than anticipated, reaching 1.8% year-on-year.

The weakness of Germany's economy resulted in a rise in unemployment rates, impacting the Euro zone's labor market. Analysts propose that Euro zone inflation could undercut prior forecasts, despite inflation in public transport seeing a notable rise. Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped by 4 basis points to 2.48% amidst these developments.

