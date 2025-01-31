Left Menu

Suez Canal Stability: A Boost for Global Shipping Routes

Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie has indicated signs of stability returning to the Red Sea to shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk. Despite this, major shipping companies, including Maersk, plan to continue rerouting vessels around southern Africa due to Houthi threats in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, reported signs of stability returning to the Red Sea. In a meeting with AP Moller-Maersk's CEO, Rabie encouraged the company to consider these positive indicators while planning maritime routes.

The Red Sea region has seen several global shipping companies, including Maersk, suspend voyages, rerouting vessels around southern Africa to evade attacks from Yemen's Houthis.

Despite announcements by Houthis to reduce attacks, Maersk continues to divert ships away from the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea, retreating to routes around Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

