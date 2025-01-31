Suez Canal Stability: A Boost for Global Shipping Routes

Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, reported signs of stability returning to the Red Sea. In a meeting with AP Moller-Maersk's CEO, Rabie encouraged the company to consider these positive indicators while planning maritime routes.

The Red Sea region has seen several global shipping companies, including Maersk, suspend voyages, rerouting vessels around southern Africa to evade attacks from Yemen's Houthis.

Despite announcements by Houthis to reduce attacks, Maersk continues to divert ships away from the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea, retreating to routes around Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)