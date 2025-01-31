Left Menu

Currency Markets React to Tariff Threats as Yen Outshines

The yen hit its best January performance since 2018, benefitting from anticipated rate hikes in Japan. Meanwhile, the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar remained volatile ahead of U.S. tariff threats. The euro dipped due to European inflation data, and global markets faced swings amid U.S. economic indicators.

Updated: 31-01-2025 18:15 IST
The Japanese yen soared to its best January performance since 2018, buoyed by expectations that interest rates in Japan will continue to rise. This comes amidst heightened market fluctuations and ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's looming tariff imposition deadline on Mexican and Canadian goods.

The Canadian dollar faced pressures, trading near five-year lows, while the Mexican peso attempted to recover from a steep decline. Both currencies remained under stress as markets anticipated President Trump's decision, which could see 25% tariffs applied if Mexico and Canada do not address illegal immigration and drug trafficking concerns.

While the yen gained strength, other currencies saw mixed outcomes. The euro dipped following German regional inflation data, and the Federal Reserve held rates steady. These developments left global investors wary, as currency markets adapted to a volatile environment.

