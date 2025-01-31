Left Menu

India Inc Praises Economic Survey as Springboard for Growth

India Inc welcomes the Economic Survey, expecting it to create a stable macroeconomic environment and a rational tax structure in the upcoming budget. Experts foresee 6.3-6.8% GDP growth by 2025-26, emphasizing private sector involvement, deregulation, economic resilience, and the importance of AI advancements.

India Inc Praises Economic Survey as Springboard for Growth
India Inc has expressed optimism following the Economic Survey, anticipating a conducive macroeconomic climate alongside a revised tax structure aimed at boosting consumer spending. Business leaders believe the budget could invigorate both consumption and investment demand, aligning with projections of 6.3% to 6.8% GDP growth for the period 2025-26.

Industry figures such as Harsha Vardhan Agarwal of FICCI and Chandrajit Banerjee of CII underline the significance of deregulation and private sector contributions to sustain economic growth and innovation. They urge state governments to play an active role in improving business conditions and policy-making to foster competitive advantage at a global scale.

The survey's insights on emerging technology like AI highlight a dual focus on leveraging technological advancement while safeguarding the workforce through education and upskilling. Meanwhile, stable growth across tourism and hospitality sectors signifies a resilient economic posture amid global challenges.

