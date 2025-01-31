Unveiling the Mysteries of Black Boxes in Aviation

In a tragic accident, investigators have retrieved critical black boxes from the collision of an American Airlines Bombardier jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, resulting in the loss of 67 lives. Lead investigator Brice Banning announced that both aircrafts contained essential recording devices. These will be analyzed by the National Transportation Safety Board or the Defense Department.

Commonly referred to as black boxes, despite their bright orange color, these devices are pivotal in unraveling the events leading up to aviation disasters. Black boxes, which can be traced back to David Warren's 1950s invention, collect both audio and data recordings crucial for investigations.

While the Cockpit Voice Recorder captures pilot communications, the Flight Data Recorder provides a detailed account of the plane's operational parameters. The recent crash emphasizes the ongoing challenges and regulatory hurdles in enhancing recorder functionality and safety protocols in aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)