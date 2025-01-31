Pfizer's Profit Dips Amid Third Quarter Challenges
Pfizer reported a 2% decrease in net profit to Rs 128 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. This is a slight decline from Rs 130 crore in the same period last year. Additionally, revenue from operations also saw a drop to Rs 538 crore.
On Friday, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced a 2% reduction in its net profit, now standing at Rs 128 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024.
In contrast, the company had recorded a net profit of Rs 130 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal year.
The firm's revenue from operations also declined, totaling Rs 538 crore compared to Rs 540 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing by Pfizer Ltd. Meanwhile, the company's shares rose slightly by 0.43% to close at Rs 4,536.05 apiece on the BSE on Friday.
