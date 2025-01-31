Left Menu

Pfizer's Profit Dips Amid Third Quarter Challenges

Pfizer reported a 2% decrease in net profit to Rs 128 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. This is a slight decline from Rs 130 crore in the same period last year. Additionally, revenue from operations also saw a drop to Rs 538 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:34 IST
Pfizer's Profit Dips Amid Third Quarter Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced a 2% reduction in its net profit, now standing at Rs 128 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024.

In contrast, the company had recorded a net profit of Rs 130 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The firm's revenue from operations also declined, totaling Rs 538 crore compared to Rs 540 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing by Pfizer Ltd. Meanwhile, the company's shares rose slightly by 0.43% to close at Rs 4,536.05 apiece on the BSE on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025