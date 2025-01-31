Safety Concerns Arise After Deadly U.S. Air Disaster
The deadliest U.S. air crash in two decades occurred near Washington's Ronald Reagan Airport, involving an American Airlines plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter, killing 67. The FAA's staffing shortage is under scrutiny, with safety concerns highlighted by Senators and criticism of airspace management.
A devastating air disaster, the deadliest in the U.S. in two decades, unfolded over Washington's Potomac River, intensifying concerns about air traffic safety and a notable shortage of tower controllers. Authorities are probing the circumstances behind the mid-air collision between an American Airlines plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter.
With the recovery of the aircraft's black boxes, investigators are working to piece together the events that led to the catastrophic crash that claimed 67 lives. Noteworthy is the critical shortfall of 3,000 air traffic controllers at the Federal Aviation Administration, with only one rather than two handling flights at the time of the accident.
Political figures, including Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and President Donald Trump, have voiced concerns, with Trump noting the helicopter's altitude exceeded prescribed limits. Amid ongoing investigations, calls for reevaluating the safety protocols governing commercial and military flight operations continue to mount.
(With inputs from agencies.)
