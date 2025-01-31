Karnataka CM Demands Fair Resource Allocation Ahead of Union Budget

Amidst rising tensions over resource allocation, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made a strong appeal to the Union government for equitable distribution of resources. Speaking just ahead of the Union Budget presentation, he emphasized the state's grievances against what he termed as a 'discriminatory approach' by the Centre.

Siddaramaiah highlighted several financial shortcomings faced by Karnataka, including delayed grants and insufficient funding for key areas such as health and urban development. He urged the Centre to promptly release pending funds and reconsider its taxation policies, suggesting amendments to raise revenue through increased Professional Tax limits and additional State GST.

The Chief Minister further advocated for Karnataka's support in various projects, particularly in sectors like agriculture and disaster management. He stressed the importance of a fair allocation formula to address the needs of states on the forefront of development, claiming that rectifying these discrepancies would benefit the entire nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)