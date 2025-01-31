Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision in Ferozepur

In a tragic incident on Friday morning, a collision between a pick-up van and a canter truck in Ferozepur district resulted in the death of eleven individuals and injuries to fifteen others, as confirmed by local police.

The accident took place near a village in the Guruharsahai sub-division, involving a pick-up van transporting waiters to a function in Jalalabad. Rescue operations were immediately initiated by the 'Sadak Suraksha Force'.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other leaders expressed deep condolences to the affected families, affirming that the administration will bear the medical expenses of the injured, who are being treated at various hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)