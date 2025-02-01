Mystery Surrounds Fatal Black Hawk Collision

The U.S. Army has announced the names of two soldiers who perished in a tragic midair collision in Washington D.C., while the identity of a third fallen soldier remains undisclosed at the family's request. Staff Sergeant Ryan Austin O'Hara, 28, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Loyd Eaves, 39, were onboard the ill-fated Black Hawk helicopter.

Initial reports had indicated the involvement of three soldiers—two men and a woman—in the crash with an American Airlines regional jet. The Army's decision not to release one soldier's name has generated widespread speculation, with various unfounded claims, including false identity theories circulating online.

The helicopter, from the 12th Aviation Battalion based at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, is tasked with official transport missions in the capital region. This incident has sparked debates on aviation safety and military diversity policies, as Defense Secretary Hegseth criticized diversity efforts in both military and government realms.

(With inputs from agencies.)