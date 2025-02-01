Tragic Collision Near Reagan Airport Sparks Safety Concerns

A fatal midair collision between an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport has claimed 67 lives. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has since restricted helicopter flights in the vicinity to minimize the risk of similar tragedies.

The incident occurred when the passenger plane was attempting to land, colliding with an Army Black Hawk and descending into the Potomac River. Recovery teams have retrieved 41 bodies so far, with more expected as the wreckage is accessed. The crash has intensified concerns over air safety, highlighting staffing shortages in air traffic control and the congested airspace around Washington, D.C.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) quickly launched an investigation, recovering the aircraft's black boxes for analysis. As officials await the preliminary findings, questions loom over procedural lapses and the airspace's safety amid heavy military and civilian aviation traffic.

