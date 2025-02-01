Left Menu

Zed Black Unveils Innovative Gifting Range To Enhance Fragrance Experiences

Zed Black, under Mysore Deep Perfumery House, introduced a new gifting collection at Mumbai's Corporate Gift Show. Featuring eco-friendly and modern fragrance products like the premium La Riva Gift Box, the brand aims to revolutionize gifting norms. It also focuses on sustainability, digitization, and global market expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-02-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 10:21 IST
Gift Box Range launched by Zed Black at the Corporate Gift Expo held in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to revolutionize the art of gifting, Zed Black, a leading brand of Mysore Deep Perfumery House, launched its exclusive gifting collection at the Corporate Gift Show in Mumbai. The new range is designed to cater to diverse occasions with fragrance and prayer essentials, pushing the brand towards its ambitious Rs1000 crore vision.

The innovative collection includes signature offerings like the Box of Bliss and La Riva Gift Box, crafted for both traditional and modern gifting preferences. La Riva, in particular, showcases premium Oudh products aimed at bestowing elegance and serenity, setting new standards for premium fragrance gifting.

Beyond aesthetics, Zed Black focuses on digitization and sustainability, employing geo-tagging for efficient sales management and operating the world's largest solar-powered incense unit. Collaborations with Kirana Club bolster its availability in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, promoting a sustainable, consumer-focused approach to fragrance and prayer essentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

