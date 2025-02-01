Left Menu

Kerala Finance Minister Criticizes Union Budget for 'Political Discrimination'

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal criticizes the Union Budget 2025-26, accusing the central government of political discrimination. He highlights neglect towards Kerala's issues like the Wayanad landslide and Vizhinjam port, while suggesting allocations favor states with political interest. Inadequate financial provisions for Kerala were also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:24 IST
Kerala Finance Minister Criticizes Union Budget for 'Political Discrimination'
Kerala Finance Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique of the Union Budget 2025-26, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal accused the central government of political bias in state allocations, favoring regions with electoral stakes.

Balagopal voiced dismay over the neglect of pivotal issues like the Wayanad landslide and the Vizhinjam port, emphasizing their exclusion from the budget talks.

Emphasizing financial discrepancies, the minister expressed skepticism about Kerala receiving appropriate funds relative to its population density, despite an overall increase in state allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025