Kerala Finance Minister Criticizes Union Budget for 'Political Discrimination'

In a scathing critique of the Union Budget 2025-26, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal accused the central government of political bias in state allocations, favoring regions with electoral stakes.

Balagopal voiced dismay over the neglect of pivotal issues like the Wayanad landslide and the Vizhinjam port, emphasizing their exclusion from the budget talks.

Emphasizing financial discrepancies, the minister expressed skepticism about Kerala receiving appropriate funds relative to its population density, despite an overall increase in state allocations.

