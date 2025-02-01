Left Menu

Ultracab's Strategic Expansion: A Power Play in the Cable Industry

Ultracab (India) Ltd has announced a Rs. 4981 lakh rights issue opening for subscription from January 28, 2025. The funds raised will support its growth strategy, reinforcing financial stability and market expansion. Promoters Nitesh Vaghasiya and Pankaj Shingala lead the initiative to secure the company's sustainable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:26 IST
Ultracab's Strategic Expansion: A Power Play in the Cable Industry
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to solidify its market position, Ultracab (India) Ltd has launched a rights issue worth Rs. 4981 lakh, which commenced on January 28, 2025, and closes on February 11, 2025. Offered at a compelling Rs. 14.5 per share, this initiative aims to bolster the company's financial health and market reach.

The rights issue reflects a robust financial performance, with Ultracab recording a net profit of Rs. 598 lakh and revenues of Rs. 12439 lakh for FY24. Prominent company promoters, Nitesh Vaghasiya and Pankaj Shingala, have committed to subscribing to their full rights entitlements, underscoring their confidence in Ultracab's growth trajectory.

The funds will be channeled towards loan repayment, working capital augmentation, and other corporate needs. Ultracab, with its extensive client portfolio across 29 countries, including major companies such as BHEL, NTPC, and Reliance, underscores its dedication to innovation and sustainability in the cable industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025