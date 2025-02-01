Left Menu

Union Budget Boosts Rural Development Fund: Focus on Prosperity and Employment

The Union Budget for 2025-26 allocated Rs 1.88 lakh crore to the Rural Development Ministry, marking a 5.75% increase. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Development Scheme, among other programs, continues to receive substantial funding. A new 'Rural Prosperity and Resilience' initiative aims to enhance rural economies and employment opportunities.

Updated: 01-02-2025 19:07 IST
In a significant financial gesture, the Union Budget for 2025-26 has earmarked Rs 1.88 lakh crore for the Rural Development Ministry, representing a roughly 5.75% increase from the previous year.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme will maintain its Rs 86,000 crore funding, sustaining its mission of providing 100 days of wage employment.

A new initiative, 'Rural Prosperity and Resilience,' announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to alleviate rural underemployment by leveraging technology and investments, with a special focus on rural women and youth.

