Tragedy in Fatehabad: Vehicle Plunge Claims Nine Lives
A tragic accident in Haryana’s Fatehabad district saw nine individuals, including five women and a toddler, perish when their vehicle fell into the Bhakra Canal amidst dense fog. Efforts are ongoing to find three missing passengers, with rescue teams actively involved in the search.
- Country:
- India
A tragic road accident in Haryana's Fatehabad district led to the death of nine people, including five women and a toddler, after their vehicle plunged into the Bhakra Canal. The incident occurred late Friday night amid dense fog, which severely hampered visibility, authorities confirmed.
The passengers were returning to Mehmara village from a wedding in Punjab's Fazilka district when the mishap took place near Sardarewala village. The driver lost control due to the poor visibility conditions, plunging the Force Cruiser into the canal, police officials stated.
Rescue operations are in full swing, assisted by a joint team of the National and State Disaster Response Forces and local divers. Although nine bodies have been recovered, efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining missing passengers. The local Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Kumar, confirmed the fatalities included an 11-year-old girl and a one-year-old child.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Collision in Chittoor: Four Dead in Bus-Truck Accident
Tragic Accident Claims Five Lives in Sikkim Gorge
Tragedy on Dwarka Expressway: Retired Police Officer Loses Life in Accident
Tragic Incident: Banner Installation Leads to Fatal Accident
Innovative Measures to Curb Road Accidents: The Rise of Motorbike Ambulances