Left Menu

Tragedy in Fatehabad: Vehicle Plunge Claims Nine Lives

A tragic accident in Haryana’s Fatehabad district saw nine individuals, including five women and a toddler, perish when their vehicle fell into the Bhakra Canal amidst dense fog. Efforts are ongoing to find three missing passengers, with rescue teams actively involved in the search.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:39 IST
Tragedy in Fatehabad: Vehicle Plunge Claims Nine Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident in Haryana's Fatehabad district led to the death of nine people, including five women and a toddler, after their vehicle plunged into the Bhakra Canal. The incident occurred late Friday night amid dense fog, which severely hampered visibility, authorities confirmed.

The passengers were returning to Mehmara village from a wedding in Punjab's Fazilka district when the mishap took place near Sardarewala village. The driver lost control due to the poor visibility conditions, plunging the Force Cruiser into the canal, police officials stated.

Rescue operations are in full swing, assisted by a joint team of the National and State Disaster Response Forces and local divers. Although nine bodies have been recovered, efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining missing passengers. The local Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Kumar, confirmed the fatalities included an 11-year-old girl and a one-year-old child.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025