Tragedy in Fatehabad: Vehicle Plunge Claims Nine Lives

A tragic road accident in Haryana's Fatehabad district led to the death of nine people, including five women and a toddler, after their vehicle plunged into the Bhakra Canal. The incident occurred late Friday night amid dense fog, which severely hampered visibility, authorities confirmed.

The passengers were returning to Mehmara village from a wedding in Punjab's Fazilka district when the mishap took place near Sardarewala village. The driver lost control due to the poor visibility conditions, plunging the Force Cruiser into the canal, police officials stated.

Rescue operations are in full swing, assisted by a joint team of the National and State Disaster Response Forces and local divers. Although nine bodies have been recovered, efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining missing passengers. The local Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Kumar, confirmed the fatalities included an 11-year-old girl and a one-year-old child.

(With inputs from agencies.)