German Beer Sales Hit New Low Despite European Football Championship

German beer sales have reached a new low, despite the hosting of the European Football Championship last year. Official figures released on Monday indicate a 1.4% decline in sales, amounting to 8.3 billion litres sold. This marks a continuation of a downward trend that has persisted over the last decade.

With sales now at their lowest since the early 1990s, the decline was less severe than the 4.5% dip in 2023, post-COVID-19 recovery. However, sales remain 13.7% lower than in 2014. Key contributing factors include increasing health concerns among consumers.

Domestically, sales dropped 2%, accounting for over 80% of total sales. Although exports saw a slight rise, they couldn't offset the domestic drop. The Championship, coupled with wet summer weather, wasn't enough to attract crowds to beer gardens.

(With inputs from agencies.)