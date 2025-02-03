German Beer Sales Hit New Low Despite European Football Championship
German beer sales faced a decline of 1.4% last year, settling at their lowest since the early 1990s. Despite hosting the European Football Championship, sales continued their long-term downtrend, dropping by over 10% in the last decade, driven by health concerns and other factors.
- Country:
- Germany
German beer sales have reached a new low, despite the hosting of the European Football Championship last year. Official figures released on Monday indicate a 1.4% decline in sales, amounting to 8.3 billion litres sold. This marks a continuation of a downward trend that has persisted over the last decade.
With sales now at their lowest since the early 1990s, the decline was less severe than the 4.5% dip in 2023, post-COVID-19 recovery. However, sales remain 13.7% lower than in 2014. Key contributing factors include increasing health concerns among consumers.
Domestically, sales dropped 2%, accounting for over 80% of total sales. Although exports saw a slight rise, they couldn't offset the domestic drop. The Championship, coupled with wet summer weather, wasn't enough to attract crowds to beer gardens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fasting Punjab Farmer Leader Dallewal Urges Continued Support Amidst Health Concerns
Health Concerns: From Bird Flu to Depression Treatment Approvals
Trump's WHO Withdrawal Sparks Global Health Concerns
U.S. Withdrawal from WHO Sparks Global Health Concerns
Srecko Katanec Steps Down Amidst Health Concerns Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers