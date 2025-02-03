Left Menu

Karnataka Set to Host Landmark Global Investors’ Meet 2025

The upcoming Global Investors' Meet - Invest Karnataka 2025 will commence on February 11, with expected investment proposals totalling Rs 10 lakh crore. The event will feature participation from 18 countries, numerous investors, and renowned speakers. Highlighting a 'Reimagining Growth' theme, it emphasizes sustainability, technological advancement, and inclusive policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Karnataka is gearing up for a significant event as the Global Investors' Meet 2025, inaugurated on February 11, promises investment proposals worth Rs 10 lakh crore. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced the impressive lineup, including 18 participating countries, over 2,000 registered investors, and dedicated pavilions for nine nations.

Industry Minister MB Patil emphasized the unique aspects of this year's meet, themed 'Reimagining Growth,' focusing on tech-driven, green, inclusive, and resilient growth. Drawing inspiration from the World Economic Forum in Davos, the event will unveil the New Industrial Policy (2025-30), emphasizing export promotion alongside flexible and enhanced incentives.

High-profile attendees such as Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra, and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw are expected, alongside numerous international speakers. The 'VentuRISE' Startup Challenge, offering cash prizes for solutions in electronics, aerospace, and defense, will add to the event's strategic initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

