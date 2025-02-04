Left Menu

India's Balanced Fiscal Strategy: Aligning Growth with Stability

Morgan Stanley's report highlights India's fiscal and monetary policies pivoting towards economic growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability. The Union Budget focuses on fiscal consolidation, consumption encouragement, and capital expenditure, aiming for a balanced economic expansion with a reduced fiscal deficit target and income tax reductions to boost spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:02 IST
India's Balanced Fiscal Strategy: Aligning Growth with Stability
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Morgan Stanley reports that India's fiscal and monetary strategies are increasingly oriented towards nurturing economic growth. The Union Budget, despite prioritizing fiscal consolidation, is maintaining a pace slightly faster than expected, aligning with cyclical recovery predictions.

The Budget incorporates measures to spur consumption and elevate capital expenditure, essential for economic expansion. The report reflects a governmental pivot towards growth support, regarded as consistent with cyclical recovery expectations.

The government's strategy intends to balance demand stimulation with macroeconomic stability. With a fiscal deficit target set at 4.4% of GDP for FY26, lower than Morgan Stanley's 4.5% projection, the focus is on fiscal discipline and economic growth.

Key budgetary interventions include income tax reductions for low- and middle-income earners, anticipated to boost consumption. The Finance Minister estimates a revenue loss of Rs 1,000 billion, equating to 0.3% of GDP, translating into increased spending capabilities.

Prioritization of capital expenditure is evident, projecting a 17.4% growth in FY26 compared to FY25's 5.3% increase. A significant portion targets grants for state-level infrastructure and long-term economic projects.

Morgan Stanley underscores the synchrony between fiscal and monetary measures as indicative of governmental dedication to bolstering economic recovery, demonstrating a strategic emphasis on sustainable growth alongside macroeconomic stability. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025