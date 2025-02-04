India's Balanced Fiscal Strategy: Aligning Growth with Stability
Morgan Stanley's report highlights India's fiscal and monetary policies pivoting towards economic growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability. The Union Budget focuses on fiscal consolidation, consumption encouragement, and capital expenditure, aiming for a balanced economic expansion with a reduced fiscal deficit target and income tax reductions to boost spending.
- Country:
- India
Morgan Stanley reports that India's fiscal and monetary strategies are increasingly oriented towards nurturing economic growth. The Union Budget, despite prioritizing fiscal consolidation, is maintaining a pace slightly faster than expected, aligning with cyclical recovery predictions.
The Budget incorporates measures to spur consumption and elevate capital expenditure, essential for economic expansion. The report reflects a governmental pivot towards growth support, regarded as consistent with cyclical recovery expectations.
The government's strategy intends to balance demand stimulation with macroeconomic stability. With a fiscal deficit target set at 4.4% of GDP for FY26, lower than Morgan Stanley's 4.5% projection, the focus is on fiscal discipline and economic growth.
Key budgetary interventions include income tax reductions for low- and middle-income earners, anticipated to boost consumption. The Finance Minister estimates a revenue loss of Rs 1,000 billion, equating to 0.3% of GDP, translating into increased spending capabilities.
Prioritization of capital expenditure is evident, projecting a 17.4% growth in FY26 compared to FY25's 5.3% increase. A significant portion targets grants for state-level infrastructure and long-term economic projects.
Morgan Stanley underscores the synchrony between fiscal and monetary measures as indicative of governmental dedication to bolstering economic recovery, demonstrating a strategic emphasis on sustainable growth alongside macroeconomic stability. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Agribusiness Leaders Call for Dynamic Reforms Ahead of India's Union Budget 2025-26
Agriculture Leaders Demand Sweeping Reforms in Union Budget 2025-26
India Embarks on Groundbreaking Survey to Transform Edible Oil Consumption Patterns
FMCG Sector Urges Digital Investments in Union Budget
2025 Union Budget: Balancing Fiscal Prudence with Growth Ambitions