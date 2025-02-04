India's Balanced Fiscal Strategy: Aligning Growth with Stability

Morgan Stanley reports that India's fiscal and monetary strategies are increasingly oriented towards nurturing economic growth. The Union Budget, despite prioritizing fiscal consolidation, is maintaining a pace slightly faster than expected, aligning with cyclical recovery predictions.

The Budget incorporates measures to spur consumption and elevate capital expenditure, essential for economic expansion. The report reflects a governmental pivot towards growth support, regarded as consistent with cyclical recovery expectations.

The government's strategy intends to balance demand stimulation with macroeconomic stability. With a fiscal deficit target set at 4.4% of GDP for FY26, lower than Morgan Stanley's 4.5% projection, the focus is on fiscal discipline and economic growth.

Key budgetary interventions include income tax reductions for low- and middle-income earners, anticipated to boost consumption. The Finance Minister estimates a revenue loss of Rs 1,000 billion, equating to 0.3% of GDP, translating into increased spending capabilities.

Prioritization of capital expenditure is evident, projecting a 17.4% growth in FY26 compared to FY25's 5.3% increase. A significant portion targets grants for state-level infrastructure and long-term economic projects.

Morgan Stanley underscores the synchrony between fiscal and monetary measures as indicative of governmental dedication to bolstering economic recovery, demonstrating a strategic emphasis on sustainable growth alongside macroeconomic stability. (ANI)

