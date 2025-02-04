China Strikes Back with Counter Tariffs Against US
China's Ministry of Commerce announced new counter tariffs on U.S. products, including coal and liquified natural gas, which will face a 15% tariff, and crude oil, agricultural machinery, and large cars, which will face a 10% tariff. This action comes as President Trump enacts similar tariffs on China.
China's Ministry of Commerce has announced the introduction of counter tariffs on a range of U.S. products in retaliation to American tariffs on Chinese goods.
The Chinese government specified that a 15% tariff will be imposed on coal and liquified natural gas products, while crude oil, agricultural machinery, and large-displacement cars will face a 10% tariff.
This development follows U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to implement a 10% tariff on Chinese products, which coincides with planned discussions between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
