China Strikes Back with Counter Tariffs Against US

China's Ministry of Commerce has announced the introduction of counter tariffs on a range of U.S. products in retaliation to American tariffs on Chinese goods.

The Chinese government specified that a 15% tariff will be imposed on coal and liquified natural gas products, while crude oil, agricultural machinery, and large-displacement cars will face a 10% tariff.

This development follows U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to implement a 10% tariff on Chinese products, which coincides with planned discussions between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

