TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India
TCI Safe Safar, a key initiative by Transport Corporation of India, aims to enhance road safety across national highways. This program, aligned with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, focuses on high-accident zones and promotes safety through interactive sessions and campaigns, impacting over 11.6 lakh individuals since 2019.
Gurugram, February 4, 2025: As India grapples with road accidents claiming over 1.7 lakh lives annually, Transport Corporation of India Ltd. (TCI) reinforces its commitment to road safety with the initiative TCI Safe Safar, celebrating Road Safety Month through outreach and education.
Aligned with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, TCI Safe Safar targets high-risk zones such as Bengaluru to Chennai, focusing on crucial safety issues like impaired driving and mobile use while driving.
Since 2019, TCI Safe Safar has reached over 11.6 lakh people, and aims to expand its influence by deploying more vehicles and hosting conferences with stakeholders to enhance road safety in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
