Accelerating Odisha's Startup Ecosystem: Hunch Circle Partners with Startup Odisha

Hunch Circle Private Limited and Startup Odisha have signed an MoU to boost Odisha's startup ecosystem. The partnership will provide mentorship, funding, and support for startups to scale globally. The initiative aims to create a dynamic entrepreneurial environment and position Odisha as an innovation hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:29 IST
In a landmark move to bolster Odisha's burgeoning startup culture, Hunch Circle Private Limited has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Startup Odisha. This strategic alliance aims to empower local entrepreneurs by providing mentorship, financial backing, and resources to help them scale globally.

The partnership underlines a mutual commitment to foster sustainable innovation in the region. It will offer tailored market entry programs and cultural training led by global experts, designed to prepare startups for international success. Furthermore, it promises logistical support for Odisha-based startups, facilitating their participation in global expos, trade fairs, and conferences.

The MoU signing took place at the 'Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025', attended by notable dignitaries including the Prime Minister of India. This collaboration marks a pivotal step towards positioning Odisha as a leading hub for innovation, driving the state's economic growth to new heights.

