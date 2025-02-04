Quake Exodus: Santorini Residents Flee Amid Seismic Storm

Hundreds of residents and tourists evacuated Santorini as continuous earthquakes rattled the Greek tourist hotspot. The seismic activity, occurring every few minutes between Santorini and Amorgos, prompted the closure of schools on several islands in the Aegean Sea.

Recorded at a magnitude of 4.9, the tremors have seen many residents and workers hastily leaving for Athens, with flights packed according to Aegean Airlines data. Authorities estimate nearly 2,700 people would depart by the end of Tuesday.

Despite the exodus, some individuals, like local captain Eftichis Diamantopouulos, remain on the island, while the mayor confirmed emergency shelter plans are ready for affected residents. As Greece frequently experiences earthquakes due to tectonic plate boundaries, the need for safety is paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)