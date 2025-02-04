Left Menu

Quake Exodus: Santorini Residents Flee Amid Seismic Storm

Hundreds of people evacuated Santorini due to continuous earthquakes. The tremors, with magnitudes up to 4.9, have led to school closures and increased safety measures. Local authorities are providing emergency shelters as residents and workers flee to Athens for safety, while some choose to remain despite the risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:07 IST
Quake Exodus: Santorini Residents Flee Amid Seismic Storm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hundreds of residents and tourists evacuated Santorini as continuous earthquakes rattled the Greek tourist hotspot. The seismic activity, occurring every few minutes between Santorini and Amorgos, prompted the closure of schools on several islands in the Aegean Sea.

Recorded at a magnitude of 4.9, the tremors have seen many residents and workers hastily leaving for Athens, with flights packed according to Aegean Airlines data. Authorities estimate nearly 2,700 people would depart by the end of Tuesday.

Despite the exodus, some individuals, like local captain Eftichis Diamantopouulos, remain on the island, while the mayor confirmed emergency shelter plans are ready for affected residents. As Greece frequently experiences earthquakes due to tectonic plate boundaries, the need for safety is paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025