U.S. Military Migrant Flights to Guantanamo Bay: A New Chapter
The U.S. is preparing to transport detained migrants to Guantanamo Bay, marking a significant shift in housing policy. This move comes as military flights have already deported migrants to several international destinations. The Trump administration anticipates potentially housing many migrants at this naval base in Cuba.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:49 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. military is scheduled to conduct its first flight transporting detained migrants to Guantanamo Bay on Tuesday, according to U.S. officials.
This decision is part of the Trump administration's strategy to potentially accommodate tens of thousands of migrants at the Cuban naval base.
Previously, military flights have carried out deportations to countries like Guatemala, Peru, Honduras, and India.

