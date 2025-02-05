Ola Electric Unveils Futuristic Roadster X: Revolutionizing India's Motorcycle Mobility

Ola Electric has announced its entry into the electric motorcycle market with the introduction of the Roadster X series. The launch marks a significant step in the company's mission to accelerate electric vehicle adoption in India.

With models featuring varying battery capacities—2.5kWh, 3.5kWh, and 4.5kWh—the Roadster X series is designed to cater to different rider needs, offering models priced between Rs 74,999 and Rs 94,999. The all-new Roadster X+ 9.1kWh, featuring a 501 km range, is priced at Rs 1,54,999.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, emphasized the importance of motorcycles in India's mobility landscape and Ola Electric's commitment to revolutionizing this sector. The Roadster series incorporates innovative features like flat cables to enhance performance and reliability in urban and rural areas alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)