Left Menu

Ola Electric Unveils Futuristic Roadster X: Revolutionizing India's Motorcycle Mobility

Ola Electric has launched its Roadster X electric motorcycle series, offering models ranging from 2.5kWh to 9.1kWh. The motorcycles, built on a scalable platform, aim to enhance EV adoption in India. They feature advanced technology including flat cables for improved efficiency, with deliveries starting mid-March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:58 IST
Ola Electric Unveils Futuristic Roadster X: Revolutionizing India's Motorcycle Mobility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ola Electric has announced its entry into the electric motorcycle market with the introduction of the Roadster X series. The launch marks a significant step in the company's mission to accelerate electric vehicle adoption in India.

With models featuring varying battery capacities—2.5kWh, 3.5kWh, and 4.5kWh—the Roadster X series is designed to cater to different rider needs, offering models priced between Rs 74,999 and Rs 94,999. The all-new Roadster X+ 9.1kWh, featuring a 501 km range, is priced at Rs 1,54,999.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, emphasized the importance of motorcycles in India's mobility landscape and Ola Electric's commitment to revolutionizing this sector. The Roadster series incorporates innovative features like flat cables to enhance performance and reliability in urban and rural areas alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025