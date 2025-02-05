Brussels Metro Incident Sparks Citywide Alert

In a concerning incident on Wednesday, authorities closed several metro stations in Brussels following a shooting at the central Clemenceau station, as confirmed by the Belgian prosecutor's office.

Broadcast reports from VRT indicate that the suspects managed to escape into the metro tunnels after the shooting occurred.

Though the incident resulted in no reported injuries, police suggest that it may be connected to drug-related activities. The investigation is ongoing as officials work to secure the area and track the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)