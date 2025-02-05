RapidShyp Partners with India Post for Enhanced Last-Mile Delivery

On Monday, RapidShyp, an e-commerce shipping platform, announced a strategic partnership with India Post, aiming to enhance last-mile delivery services across the country.

This collaboration supports Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) businesses, addressing the growing demand within the logistics sector by combining advanced technology with vast network coverage.

By leveraging Application Programming Interfaces for various logistics processes, the partnership ensures reliable service delivery from order placement to completion, promising significant growth for the domestic e-commerce market.

(With inputs from agencies.)