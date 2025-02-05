Left Menu

China's Lunar New Year Box Office Breaks Records Amid Domestic Spending Surge

China's box office achieved an unprecedented milestone during the Lunar New Year, amassing 9.5 billion yuan. Domestic spending also rose, indicating rising demand. While air travel showed a mixed trend, overall consumer confidence is buoyed amid ongoing challenges like the property crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:03 IST
China's Lunar New Year Box Office Breaks Records Amid Domestic Spending Surge

China's film industry witnessed a spectacular performance during the Lunar New Year celebration, with box office earnings reaching a record 9.5 billion yuan. This represents an 18.8% increase from last year, as moviegoers thronged cinemas for popular films like 'Nezha 2'.

The Lunar New Year period saw 187 million tickets sold, another record, coupled with a significant rise in domestic travel spending. According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, travel expenditures surged to 677 billion yuan, and trips climbed to 501 million.

While domestic airline passenger numbers slightly declined, international flights surged by 21.4%. Despite challenges such as a protracted property crisis, policymakers remain focused on boosting domestic consumption to sustain economic growth in the Year of the Snake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025