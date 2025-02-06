Maharashtra Boosts Industrial Growth with Land Use Reform

The Maharashtra state government intends to overhaul its land use regulations, specifically targeting industrial land, according to Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. This move aims to cut down on bureaucratic red tape, supporting India's broader Ease of Doing Business program.

Previously, landowners needed non-agricultural (NA) status for industrial purposes, a process often as lengthy as formal NA conversion. The government has recognized this inefficiency and decided to eliminate the requirement, according to Bawankule.

This legislative change is expected to expedite industrial operations by removing bureaucratic hurdles, fostering a more business-friendly environment in Maharashtra. In the interim, industrial land users only need development approval from planning authorities, ensuring processes continue smoothly as reforms take shape.

(With inputs from agencies.)